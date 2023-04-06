TRACKING: Sunshine and warmer temperatures

Today: High pressure is moving in and will give us a sunny day. As winds are lighter, but still from the west-northwest at 5 to 15 mph, we will be warmer than yesterday afternoon, but cooler than normal. Highs are in the upper 40s north to the mid 50s south.
Tonight: A few clouds are possible tonight, but skies look mostly clear. Lows fall slightly below normal to the upper 20s and low 30s. Winds turn southerly at 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: We should have another mostly sunny day for Friday, but we close out the workweek with borderline breezy south winds around 10 to 20 mph. This should push highs above normal, into the low and mid 60s for most, but upper 50s north. This begins a long stretch of above normal temperatures through the middle of April at least.
Saturday: Mostly sunny with a breezy south wind. Highs are in the mid to upper 60s.
Easter Sunday: It should be dry, but with more clouds than sun. Highs are still in the mid to upper 60s with the breezy south wind continuing. There may be an isolated shower Sunday night.
Next Week: A summer-like pattern with a consistent south or southwest wind and sunshine. Highs are easily deep into the 70s if not the 80s a couple of days. The only chance for rain/storms now is on Monday, and that is a low chance. Otherwise, expect lots of sunshine.