TRACKING: Sunshine and warm temperatures

Today: High pressure is moving in to give us a nice stretch of weather through the workweek. Skies are sunny today with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. With a northwest wind at 5 to 15 mph, there is virtually no humidity today.
Tonight: Lows dip to the mid 50s with clear skies and a light west wind.
Wednesday: More sunshine, but temperatures are a lot warmer. We look to hit highs in the low to mid 80s, even with a west-northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph. It’ll be slightly more humid.
Thursday: Still mostly sunny but with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Humidity creeps a bit higher with a southwest wind at 5 to 15 mph.
Labor Day Weekend: Highs remain in the mid to upper 80s Friday with a southwest wind and humid conditions. Skies are partly cloudy. There is a bit more uncertainty for the Labor Day weekend as I added some low end chances for rain and storms Saturday and Monday. Highs look to be in the low to mid 80s.