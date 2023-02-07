TRACKING: Sunshine and steady temps this afternoon

This Afternoon: Lots of sunshine and continued melting. Temperatures remain fairly steady throughout the afternoon with highs peaking in the mid-30s to mid-40s. The wind will start to wind down out of the WNW around 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Clear skies and quiet winds. Lows bottom out in the upper teens north to mid-20s south. There is a chance of some patchy fog developing, especially to the north.
Wednesday: There may be some patchy fog to begin the day, otherwise plan on sunshine. As we go through the afternoon, clouds build in from the south. Highs will be well above normal in the 40s with south winds at 5-10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Rain is expected to move in from the south during the evening. As temperatures drop into the 20s and low 30s, rain will transition over to snow and continue through the nighttime hours.
Thursday: Plan on a messy commute to work/school with snow and slush on area roadways. Snow mixing with some rain will stick around for much of the day. Highs top in the 30s with breezy northwest winds at 10-20 mph.
The heaviest accumulations look to stack up in northeast Iowa, where several inches are possible. Snow totals heavily depend on when the transition from rain to snow occurs as well as how much snow melts on contact due to warmer ground temperatures. Stay tuned for updated forecasted snow totals.
Rest of the Week: Light snow is possible again on Friday before a drier weekend emerges. Temperatures top in the 20s on Friday with breezy northwest winds continuing. This weekend looks more mild with quieter winds and highs in the 30s.