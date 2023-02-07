TRACKING: Sunshine and mild temps; rain and snow Wednesday night

Today: A cold front has passed by, but temperatures are still warm this morning with melting continuing overnight. Winds are still fairly breezy from the west-northwest and will stay that way today, coming in about 10 to 15 mph, with gusts around 25 mph. It won’t be a big temp climb, but afternoon highs should still be in the mid 30s north to mid 40s south. After clouds pass through this morning, we have a sunny afternoon on tap.
Tonight: Skies are clear tonight with a few passing clouds possible in the far south. Some patchy fog is also possible after the melting we will see today, along with a light wind that shifts from the west to the south. Lows fall to the upper teens to mid 20s.
Wednesday: Clouds build throughout Wednesday, especially the afternoon, but we should have plenty of sun. Winds are southeasterly at 5 to 10 mph as highs push to the 40s area-wide. They range from the low to mid 40s. Rain showers move in from the south later in the evening with overnight temps cooling to near or slightly below freezing, especially further west and north. That means we will likely see the rain transition to a wintry mix, and then even some slushy, wet snow through Thursday morning.
Thursday: Still a lot of question marks with this system, including the exact track, the extent of the warm ground initially melting the snow, and the overall temp profile, but the Thursday morning commute could feature slushy/snow covered roads before we see a transition back to a wintry mix/rain as highs Thursday warm to the mid and upper 30s. Some accumulations are possible, but details will become clearer over the next couple of days.
Rest of the Week: Some additional light snow showers/flurries are possible Thursday night and Friday with the clouds eventually breaking apart. Depending on the amount of snow we receive (if at all) temps may be cooler on Friday, with highs in the 20s and lows single digits for Friday night. Winds are breezy from the northwest Thursday and Friday.