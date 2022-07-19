TRACKING: Sunshine and less humidity

Tonight: Mostly clear tonight. Winds are out of the west at 10-15 mph. Low temperatures are in the mid to upper 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny for Wednesday, but not as humid. Northwest winds are breezy and may gust to 35 mph. High temperatures warm to the mid to upper 80s.
Wednesday Night: Skies remain clear Wednesday night. Winds remain out of the northwest. Low temperatures drop to the mid 60s.
This Week: Enjoy the brief shot of relief we get midweek, since 90s return Thursday through the weekend. Showers and storms roll back in Friday and Saturday. We may see up to an inch of rainfall by Sunday morning.