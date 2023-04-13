 Skip to main content
...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Will Continue Across All of
Central Iowa This Afternoon and Early Evening...

.Little change in fire weather conditions is expected from
yesterday. The combination of low humidity values, strong
southwest winds, well above normal temperatures, and very dry
fuels will result in critical and erratic fire conditions across
all of central Iowa again this afternoon. Some improvement is
expected on Friday with higher relative humidity and slightly less
wind.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING FOR ALL OF CENTRAL IOWA...

* AFFECTED AREA...All Central Iowa

* WIND...Southwest winds of 15 to 30 mph with gusts of 25 to 35
mph.

* HUMIDITY...Dropping to 20 to 25 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly
and uncontrollably. Outdoor burning is NOT recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

TRACKING: Sunny, windy, warm, repeat

A Red Flag Warning is in effect  this afternoon/evening for the area. Do not burn outdoors as fires will spread very easily.

This Afternoon: Sunny, windy, and warm rolls on. Highs top in the low-to-mid 80s with a south wind gusting up to 35 mph. Dew points remain low enough to keep the heat tolerable, but the lack of moisture aids in fire danger. A Red Flag Warning is in effect this afternoon/evening. Do not burn outside as it can quickly get out of control under today’s conditions.

Tonight: Clear skies with a south wind at 10-15 mph. Mild lows settle in the mid-50s.

Friday: Last day before the weather pattern changes. Temps peak in the 70s and 80s with breezy south winds at 10-20 mph. Skies will be mostly sunny during the day with clouds building in at night. Rain and storms enter the area after midnight.

Saturday: Off and on rain and storms likely. A delay in the cold front's arrival keeps afternoon temperatures from crashing, but highs will be cooler in the 60s and 70s. Breezy southwest winds shift northwesterly ushering in much cooler air for Sunday.

Sunday: There is a chance for lingering rain with the possibility of a mix to the north. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler with highs topping in the 40s to low 50s. Winds remain strong from the northwest at 15-25 mph.

