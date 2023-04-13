TRACKING: Sunny, windy, warm, repeat

A Red Flag Warning is in effect this afternoon/evening for the area. Do not burn outdoors as fires will spread very easily.
This Afternoon: Sunny, windy, and warm rolls on. Highs top in the low-to-mid 80s with a south wind gusting up to 35 mph. Dew points remain low enough to keep the heat tolerable, but the lack of moisture aids in fire danger. A Red Flag Warning is in effect this afternoon/evening. Do not burn outside as it can quickly get out of control under today’s conditions.
Tonight: Clear skies with a south wind at 10-15 mph. Mild lows settle in the mid-50s.
Friday: Last day before the weather pattern changes. Temps peak in the 70s and 80s with breezy south winds at 10-20 mph. Skies will be mostly sunny during the day with clouds building in at night. Rain and storms enter the area after midnight.
Saturday: Off and on rain and storms likely. A delay in the cold front's arrival keeps afternoon temperatures from crashing, but highs will be cooler in the 60s and 70s. Breezy southwest winds shift northwesterly ushering in much cooler air for Sunday.
Sunday: There is a chance for lingering rain with the possibility of a mix to the north. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler with highs topping in the 40s to low 50s. Winds remain strong from the northwest at 15-25 mph.