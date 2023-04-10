TRACKING: Sunny, windy, and hot week

Today: There are light rain showers to the west, but those will really struggle to reach the ground as they move into eastern Iowa due to dry air. They should also dissipate this morning, leaving us dry beyond a stray sprinkle. Therefore, it should be another nice day with a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the low to mid 70s, and a southwest wind at 5 to 15 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy and warm tonight. We’ll have a southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph keeping lows in the upper 40s to near 50.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and breezy as the southwest winds get to the 10 to 20 mph range. This gives us downright hot air for mid-April as highs climb to the upper 70s to low 80s. Great “windows open” weather!
Wednesday: Sunny, hot, and windy. Winds are slightly stronger than Tuesday, in the 15 to 25 mph range from the southwest with highs in the low to mid 80s.
Rest of the Week: The summer-like week continues with Thursday looking basically the same as Wednesday. By Friday, we have a little more cloud cover and slightly cooler (but still really warm) temperatures with a slightly lighter wind. Rain/storm chances increase into the weekend with cooler temps.