TRACKING: Sunny, hot, and windy

Today: Today looks to be our first shot at the 80° mark, especially for those in the west and south. It’ll be close due to some high clouds that may be present in our sky that could filter some of the sunshine. Otherwise, expect highs in the mid to upper 70s with mostly sunny skies. Winds are breezy from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy, and warm tonight. We’ll have a southwest wind at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph, keeping lows around the mid 50s.
Wednesday: Sunny, hot, and windy. Winds are slightly stronger than today, in the 15 to 25 mph range from the southwest, gusting to 35 mph. If we don’t hit 80 on Tuesday, we should on Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 80s.
Thursday: Sunny, hot, and windy. Basically a carbon copy of Wednesday, just a couple of degrees cooler (upper 70s to mid 80s) due to a slight increase in dew points (humidity is still low overall). Winds are also in from the south instead of southwest.
Weekend: Friday is another warm one with highs in the 70s to near 80. We’ll have a little more cloud cover, but winds are still strong from the south. Showers and storms become likely Friday night into Saturday with the passage of a cold front, finally signaling a pattern change. Rain tapers off through Saturday night/Sunday morning. Winds shift to the northwest behind the front and remain strong, leading to falling temps through Saturday, down to lows in the upper 30s Saturday night with highs in the 50s Sunday.