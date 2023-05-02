TRACKING: Sunny and windy; High fire danger

There is a very high to critical fire danger today due to dry vegetation, low relative humidity, and gusty northwest winds. Do not burn today!
Flooding is ongoing along the Mississippi River, but levels are falling. Check them HERE.
This Afternoon: A lot like yesterday. Sunny and windy with northwest gusts up to 40 mph. Highs top in the 50s northeast with 60s elsewhere. Avoid burning as conditions are set for quickly spreading fires, especially along and north of Hwy 20.
Tonight: Clear, cool, and much calmer. Northwest winds back down to around 5 mph as temps settle into the low-to-mid 30s. Patchy frost is possible.
Wednesday: Sunny, calm, and warmer…aka a winner! Highs peak in the mid-60s to low 70s with northwest winds staying at or below 10 mph.
Thursday: Another great day! Mostly sunny with temperatures continuing to trend warmer. Highs reach the 70s with a south breeze at 10-15 mph.
Rest of the Week: Highs hold in the 60s and 70s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. There is a chance for a shower on Friday, but a better chance for rain comes Sunday. Plan on another breezy weekend.