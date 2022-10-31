TRACKING: Sunny and spook-tacular weather

Today: Sunny and spook-tacular! Highs reach the mid-60s to low 70s this afternoon with light northwest winds. PERFECT for any and all of your Halloween plans.
Tonight: You couldn’t ask for better trick-or-treat weather! The sun sets just after 6pm, so a sweatshirt would be a good idea underneath those trick-or-treat costumes. Expect this afternoon's clear skies and calm winds to remain through overnight as temperatures drop off into the 30s.
Tuesday: Upper 60s to mid-70s to start November- no tricks, but what a treat! Winds will behave from the south at 5-10 mph under sunny skies. Patio weather to begin November...go figure!
Rest of the Week: Above average highs in the 60s and 70s through Thursday. Winds pick-up Wednesday, especially into Thursday, as they stream from the south at 10-20 mph. Rain chances finally return to the forecast Friday and continue into the weekend. It will be back to reality as highs cool off into the 50s and lows 60s beginning Friday.