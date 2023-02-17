TRACKING: Sunny and cooler today; milder this weekend

Today: After the walloping of snow yesterday, especially south and east, temperatures have gotten cold this morning once the skies cleared. We are in the single digits to low teens with wind chills below zero. High pressure remains nearby, keeping skies sunny today, and the northwest wind gradually becomes southwesterly at 5 to 15 mph. Highs climb to the 20s, but should be noticeably cooler where the snow is deeper. In the east and south we top out in the low 20s as opposed to the mid 20s further west and north.
Tonight: We have clear skies for most of tonight with maybe some late cloud cover moving in northwest around sunrise. It should not be as cold thanks to a southwest wind at 5 to 15 mph, but still down to the low and mid teens east and south to the upper teens and low 20s north and west. Of course, wind chills feel a few degrees colder.
Saturday: We’ll have some high-level clouds passing through, mixing with or filtering the sunshine. Still, winds are southerly at 5 to 15 mph, so we should be milder. Highs climb to the upper 30s/low 40s for the west and north to the mid 30s east and south. Melting resumes!
Sunday: Expect more clouds than sun with highs a couple of degrees warmer than Saturday. Winds look westerly at 5 to 15 mph.
Monday (President’s Day):Above freezing highs are expected again as we climb to the 30s to near 40. Skies are partly sunny.
Rest of the Week: Temperatures cool down for the rest of the week with what looks like another active stretch of snow/wintry mix Tuesday through Thursday.