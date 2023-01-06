TRACKING: Sun, anyone?!

This Afternoon: Temperatures will be similar to yesterday in the mid-20s to low 30s, but today’s calmer northwest winds will make it feel more pleasant. To add to that Friday feel, the sun makes an appearance mixing in with the clouds!
Tonight: Mostly clear, cold, and calm. Lows will drop into the single digits and teens. There may also be some patchy fog developing, especially to the north.
Saturday: Mostly sunny throughout the day. Highs top in the mid-20s to mid-30s with northeast winds at 5-10 mph. Overnight, as temps drop off into the 10s, there is a slight chance for some light snow showers to the south. Little to no accumulation is expected.
Sunday: Sunshine carries into the second half of the weekend with southwest winds at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than Saturday, topping in the 30s.
Next Week: Monday peaks close to 40° with the rest of the week consistent in the 30s. Lows will stay in the teens and 20s. Currently, the best chance of seeing any precip will be on Thursday.