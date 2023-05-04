TRACKING: Summer-like forecast

Flooding is ongoing along most of the Mississippi River, but levels are falling. Check them HERE.
Today: Temps generally start in the upper 30s to 40s this morning with mostly clear skies and a light southeast wind. High pressure slides to the east and winds turn southwesterly today, coming in at 5 to 15 mph, giving us a big boost in our temperatures and making it feel almost summer-like. Highs should be in the mid to upper 70s north and east to the low 80s west and south. Skies remain sunny most of today with some late clouds building.
Tonight: With the influence of high pressure moving away and a couple of fronts nearby, we start to shift towards more of an uncertain pattern, giving us on and off rain chances, which will have an impact on temperatures. Depending on how the showers and storms play out in western Iowa today/this afternoon, we may see an isolated shower tonight, especially west, but rain will struggle to move into the dry air over eastern Iowa. Otherwise, skies are partly cloudy with lows in the low 50s and winds from the south at 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: We’ll have a chance for some scattered showers and isolated rumbles through the day. Skies are generally partly sunny, meaning we will have more clouds than sunshine. We cool a bit with highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds are south-southeasterly at 5 to 15 mph. This round of rain clears Friday night.
Saturday: Should be a generally dry day with a mix of sun and clouds. With a breezy southeast wind, highs climb back to the mid and upper 70s. Scattered thunderstorms become possible Saturday night.
Sunday: Activity clears in the morning, giving us partly cloudy skies. A south breeze brings highs back to the upper 70s and low 80s. Additional storms look to develop in the afternoon/evening, and some could be strong. They’ll continue into Sunday night.
Next Week: Highs are in the 70s and 80s with lows at least in the 50s. Monday, Tuesday, and most of Wednesday should be dry with a good bit of sunshine. More rain and storms look possible late next week.