TRACKING: Stronger winds ahead

Today: Another warm and sunny day ahead with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Winds out of the south are breezy at 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph possible. This southerly flow is contributing to that warmer air. Some high clouds do roll in during the late afternoon, and that sets us up for more cloud cover tonight.
Tonight: Skies are partly cloudy and low temperatures are about 20 degrees above normal in the low to mid 50s. Winds stay relatively strong out of the south at 10-15 mph.
Thursday: Most areas are going to have mostly cloudy skies, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. This keeps our temperatures slightly cooler in the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds are stronger out of the south at 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph possible. Late Thursday night into early Friday morning, some showers start to roll in and leads to a wet Friday.
Friday: This definitely appears to be the wettest day of the week. The showers and possible thunderstorms are expected to last through Saturday afternoon, but the brunt of the rain is going to be on Friday. Showers are likely through the day on Friday, and high temperatures are in the low to mid 60s. These high temperatures though are reached in the morning and start to decline through the day. Winds shift from the south to the north at around 10-15 mph.
Weekend: Showers continue through most of the day on Saturday. In total, areas could see anywhere from 1-3 inches of rain if you add up the amounts from Thursday night until Saturday. Sunday is dry but clouds stick around. Temperatures both days are in the upper 50s and low 60s.