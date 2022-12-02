TRACKING: Strong Winds Tonight

 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to around 50
mph.

* WHERE...All of central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects
including holiday decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down
and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers are moving through north
central Iowa this evening and will cause brief, significant
reduction of visibility in some places. A dusting of snow
accumulation is possible and may cause slick spots on roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

WIND ADVISORY tonight with wind gusts to 55 mph from the northwest.

Tonight: After the cold front moves through this evening the winds become strong.  Winds are from the northwest gusting to 55 mph. Might want to double check the holiday decorations and make sure they are secure. The inflatables might need to stay down tonight. Temperatures drop into the single digits north with wind chills in the single digits below zero. The southern counties are in the teens with wind chills a few degrees above zero. Clouds gradually clear.

Saturday: The wind is the strongest during the morning from the northwest at 10-20 mph. The wind gradually diminishes in the afternoon. Sunshine all day and it is much colder with highs in the 20s.

Saturday Night: Finally, the wind is light. The sky is clear and lows by morning are in the teens.

Sunday: Another sunny day with the wind picking up from the southwest at 10-15 mph. Highs are warmer as we top out in the low 40s.

