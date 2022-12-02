TRACKING: Strong Winds Tonight

WIND ADVISORY tonight with wind gusts to 55 mph from the northwest.
Tonight: After the cold front moves through this evening the winds become strong. Winds are from the northwest gusting to 55 mph. Might want to double check the holiday decorations and make sure they are secure. The inflatables might need to stay down tonight. Temperatures drop into the single digits north with wind chills in the single digits below zero. The southern counties are in the teens with wind chills a few degrees above zero. Clouds gradually clear.
Saturday: The wind is the strongest during the morning from the northwest at 10-20 mph. The wind gradually diminishes in the afternoon. Sunshine all day and it is much colder with highs in the 20s.
Saturday Night: Finally, the wind is light. The sky is clear and lows by morning are in the teens.
Sunday: Another sunny day with the wind picking up from the southwest at 10-15 mph. Highs are warmer as we top out in the low 40s.