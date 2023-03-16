TRACKING: Strong winds and cold temperatures

Scattered rain showers mix and change to snow showers this evening. Precipitation ends from west to east between 9 pm and midnight. Little to no snow accumulation expected. This evening the wind increases from the northwest. Wind gusts tonight could be as high as 50 mph. It is COLD. Wind chills Friday morning are 5 above to 5 below zero.
It stays cold and windy through Saturday. High temperatures are well below the normal highs in the upper 40s. Friday night is even colder and still windy. Wind chills Saturday morning are 5-10 below zero. Saturday is the coldest day of the next 10. Sunday will be the more comfortable day of the weekend with warmer temperatures, sunshine returning, and less wind.
Next week our temperatures are near or above normal with, guess what? Yes, you are right, another storm with a chance of rain Wednesday and Thursday.
Tonight: Rain/snow mix ends by midnight. Little to no snow accumulation. Mostly cloudy after midnight. Low: 15. Winds: NW 20-30 mph. Gusts: 50 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, windy, and cold. High: 28. Winds: NW 20-30 mph. Gusts: 40 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, windy, and cold. Low: 9. Winds: NW 15-25 mph. Gusts: 35 mph.
Saturday: Cloudy, windy, and cold. Winds: NW 15-25 mph. Gusts: 30 mph. High: 25. Low: 13.
Sunday: Sunny. High: 38.