TRACKING: Strong winds ahead

Tonight: Clear skies for tonight with temperatures staying warm in the upper 50s and low 60s. Low temperatures are about 20 degrees warmer than usual. Strong winds from the southeast are a factor, and they’ll be at 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph possible.
Sunday: Most of the day is mostly sunny with those high temperatures again into the upper 70s and low 80s. Winds are stronger out of the south southeast at 15-30 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph. Clouds start to build later into the evening hours.
Sunday Night: There is a chance of some scattered showers and storms overnight Sunday night into early Monday morning. Strong to severe storms are off to our west, but we may see one or two stronger storms, especially in our western areas. Nothing widespread severe expected though. Low temperatures are warm, in the low to mid 60s. Winds remain strong out of the south at 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph possible.
Monday: High temperatures are in the upper 60s to low 70s, and they’ll fall throughout the day due to a cold front moving through. Monday is the better chance to see rain activity. Could see up to an inch, especially in our far southern areas. Winds are stronger in the morning, around 20 mph, then decrease to around 10 mph as the front passes by.
Rest of the Week: Besides a slight chance of showers on Tuesday, rest of the week looks dry and fairly mellow with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.