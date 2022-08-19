TRACKING: Strong to Severe Storms

Most of the area is under a level 2 risk for severe weather today.
Today: The chance of showers and storms continues through the early morning hours, with clearing by the afternoon. This clearing allows storms to fire up during the late afternoon and early evening hours and could be strong to severe. The severe threat is from 3 PM until midnight, but storms continue through the overnight hours. The main threat with these storms are large hail and heavy rainfall, but isolated damaging wind gusts could also occur. Tornadoes are unlikely at this moment. High temperatures are in the mid to 70s to low 80s with dew points in the mid 60s. Winds are out of the southwest at 5-15 mph.
Tonight: The severe threat dwindles around midnight, but showers and storms continue through the overnight hours. Low temperatures are in the low to mid 60s with a south wind at 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Showers and storms are likely but are not expected to be severe like they are today. However, there is still a chance for some localized heavy rainfall. Skies are mostly cloudy and that cools the high temperatures to the low to mid 70s. Winds shift from the south to the north at 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Storms move out late Saturday and we are dry and partly cloudy for the day. High temperatures are in the mid to upper 70s with a north wind at 5-15 mph.
Next Week: Most of the week looks dry with high temperatures near or at the normal temperature range of 82-83 degrees. The next chance of rain returns late Thursday into Friday.