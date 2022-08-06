TRACKING: Strong to severe storms tonight

Most of the area is under a heat advisory until 9 PM tonight, with Keokuk and Washington county under an excessive heat warning until 9 PM.
Areas in our northern counties are under a level 2 risk of severe weather tonight through tomorrow morning.
Tonight: Showers and storms are likely for our northern half of the viewing area with storms arriving around 8-9 PM. Some of these storms have the potential to be strong to severe. Damaging wind gusts are the main concern, but large hail and an isolated tornado cannot absolutely be ruled out. Heavy rainfall is another concern tonight, as we may see rainfall rates up to an inch an hour. There is a chance of showers and storms for our southern half of the viewing area, but it appears more likely during the early morning hours on Sunday. Low temperatures are in the low to mid 70s with winds out of the south at 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Showers and storms are likely during the morning hours, with some possible clearing during the afternoon. This allows high temperatures to warm anywhere from the low 80s in the north to the low 90s in the south. Dew points are on the higher side in the low 70s, so it is going to be another muggy day. Winds are out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.
Sunday Night: Showers and storms redevelop during the late evening hours as this activity is more area wide overnight into Monday morning. As of now, nothing appears to be severe, but we could again see heavy rainfall along with lightning. Low temperatures are in the low 60s in the north and the low 70s in the south. Winds are out of the north at 5-10 mph.
Monday: Besides a few possible AM showers, clouds decrease throughout the day with dew points dropping to the low 60s. High temperatures are in the mid to upper 70s with winds out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.
Rest of the Week: Things are dry with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. High temperatures build back up to the upper 80s.