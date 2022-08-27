TRACKING: Strong to severe storms tonight

Today: We may see some isolated storms through the day for the northern half of the viewing area, but we stay mostly dry until this evening. Skies are mostly cloudy and conditions are uncomfortable to start the weekend. High temperatures range from the low to upper 80s with dew points in the upper 60s and low 70s. The heat index could be over 90 in many spots. Showers and storms develop around 6-8 PM and move in during the evening hours. Winds are out of the south at 10-15 mph.
Tonight: Starting from 7 PM through the overnight hours, storms are likely and some could be strong to severe at times. We may see some large hail and damaging wind gusts at times, but the main threat is heavy rainfall. Tornadoes are unlikely at this moment. We may see multiple inches of rain for our western areas as the showers and storms continue to move through the area. The storms continue through the overnight hours until Sunday morning. Low temperatures are in the mid to upper 60s with a variable wind at 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Showers and storms are likely through the morning hours, though these are not expected to be as strong. After that, we may see some clearing during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures are in the low to upper 80s with dew points in the upper 60s and low 70s once again. Winds are out of the south at 10-20 mph. Showers and storms redevelop ahead of a cold front late Sunday night into early Monday morning.
Monday: There’s a chance of showers and storms through the day on Monday, but chances are lower than Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures are in the low to mid 80s with winds out of the west northwest at 10-15 mph.
Rest of the Week: After the cold front passes Monday night, both the temperatures drop and the dew points drop. High temperatures for the middle of the week are in the low to mid 70s, and dew points are in the mid to upper 50s near that “spectacular” range.