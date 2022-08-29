TRACKING: Strong to severe storms today

Today: A cold front is approaching and has developed some storms west of the area. These should remain isolated but may impact the commute for some along and north of Highway 20. Along the front that will be splitting the area, a second area of storms should develop later this morning into the afternoon in between the Highway 20 and Highway 30 corridors and move to the east. Some of these could become strong to severe with damaging wind gusts the primary threat. Skies today are partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. It’s a humid start, but as the cold front comes through, winds shift to the west-northwest and humidity drops.
Tonight: Skies become clear with lows dipping to the mid and upper 50s. A northwest wind blows in around 5 to 15 mph.
Tuesday: High pressure arrives to give us sunny skies and a pleasant day. Highs are in the mid 70s to low 80s with a northwest breeze at 5 to 15 mph. Humidity is low.
Wednesday: Sunshine remains as northwest winds become a bit lighter. Humidity is still low but highs are a bit warmer – in the low to mid 80s.
Rest of the Week: Skies look partly cloudy Thursday and Friday, but mostly sunny for the weekend. Not much rain in the forecast… Temps look warmer with highs around the mid 80s and lows in the 60s.