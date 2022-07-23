TRACKING: Strong to severe storms this evening

Tonight: Strong to severe storms track through the area overnight. This second set of storms may produce large hail and damaging wind gusts. Storms should exit east/southeast by early Sunday morning. Winds shift from southwest to northwest at 5-15 mph. Low temperatures are warm and are around 70 degrees.
Sunday: Partly cloudy, but not as hot and humid for Sunday. Northwest winds are at 10-15 mph. High temperatures warm to the low to mid 80s.
Sunday Night: A few clouds remain Sunday night. Low temperatures fall to the 60 degree mark.
Next Week: Showers and storms return to the forecast for the first half of the work week. The severe threat looks low at this time. Temperatures remain in the 80s for the rest of the work week.