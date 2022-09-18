TRACKING: Strong to severe storms later today

A Level 3 out of 5 risk for severe weather is outlined for areas along and south of Highway 30 with a Level 2 out of 5 up to Highway 20. All modes of severe weather are possible later this afternoon, around 4 PM, into the evening for these areas, including large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes.
Today: Most of the overnight rain and storms should be out by sunrise this morning with skies clearing, giving way to a mix of sun and clouds today. This allows the atmosphere to destabilize, along with highs in the upper 70s north to mid 80s south. Dew points are in the mid and upper 60s today, making it feel humid. Meanwhile, a cold front slices through from north to south today, arriving near Highway 20 by the early to mid afternoon. With the peak heating of the day and the instability in place, the cold front should develop strong to severe storms around 4 PM that progress southward through the evening into the early overnight hours. Stay weather aware today.
Tonight: Storms move out around midnight with skies clearing behind the cold front. It cools quickly with lows down to the mid and upper 50s for most but low 60s along and south of I-80. Winds become northeasterly at 5 to 10 mph. I would not be surprised to see fog develop in spots.
Monday: Looking mostly sunny with highs still in the upper 70s to low 80s. A southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph should allow for lower dew points and thus, less humidity. A quick disturbance looks to give us a rain and storm chance Monday night, especially in northeast Iowa.
Tuesday: Near-record heat is expected with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. It’ll be humid with dew points in the upper 60s. Heat indices could reach the mid 90s. Skies are also mostly sunny with winds from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph.
Rest of the Week: A strong cold front brings rain on Wednesday, followed by fall air settling in with highs in the 60s to 70s.