TRACKING: Strong to severe storms for Friday

As high pressure moves east clouds increase overnight. It is a chilly night again with lows about 10 degrees below normal.
A warm front slowly lifts north through Iowa Thursday. This brings warmer temperatures and a gusty south wind. A few light showers are possible in our northern counties otherwise it is mostly cloudy. Low pressure moves across Nebraska Thursday night. As it gets closer to Iowa our chance for showers increases with isolated storms overnight.
Low pressure is forecast to be in western Iowa Friday morning and eastern Iowa during the evening. The trailing cold front is likely to trigger storms during the afternoon. Some of the storms could be severe with the threat of damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes. When the storms develop, they will be moving quickly, about 50+ mph. At this point, the timing is between 1 pm and 6 pm. Outside of the storms the wind is strong from the south with gusts to 40 mph.
Once the cold front crosses the Mississippi River around 6 pm or 7 pm, the wind switches to the northwest and brings in colder air. Any remaining rain showers mix and then turn to snow showers overnight. Any accumulation would be less then 1”. The wind is strong and could blow the falling snow briefly reducing visibility if traveling Friday night. Snow ends before sunrise Saturday.
Clouds clear on Saturday, and it is colder. The wind diminishes during the afternoon. The wind shifts back to the south and still windy on Sunday. Temperatures bounce back into the 60s with a mix of sun and clouds.
Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low: 23. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers (mainly north) and windy. High: 58. Winds: SE 15-25 mph. Gusts: 30 mph.
Thursday Night: Cloudy and windy with a 60% chance of showers and isolated storms. Low: 52. Winds: S 20-30 mph. Gust: 40 mph.
Friday: 80% chance of showers/storms (severe storms possible) and windy. High: 68.