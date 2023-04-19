TRACKING: Strong storms with a wet couple of days

There is a Level 1 to 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather in the area this evening into tonight.
Flooding is expected along the Mississippi River throughout this week and beyond. You can find more on river levels here.
Today: Showers and storms have been ongoing through the overnight hours, mostly in the north. They have not been severe, but we have seen some heavy rain and possibly some localized flooding as the storms have not moved very fast. We’ll have the chance for scattered showers and storms through the mid to late morning as the warm front start to move into the state.
Most of today looks dry with partly sunny skies. There are questions as to how far north the warm front can move and it is expected to reach somewhere near Highway 30 to Highway 20. Basically, if you are under the warm front, expect highs in the 70s, a breezy south wind, and some peeks of sun (best chance south). North of the front, we have highs in the 60s and 50s, cloud cover, lingering sprinkles, and an east wind (best chance north). Much uncertainty exists near Highway 20.
Tonight: A second round of storms organizes out in western Iowa late this afternoon to this evening off of the cold front. These will track eastward into our area, arriving around 10 PM in the west. This most likely arrives as a line of storms that will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and some large hail through about 3 AM as they progress east. The tornado threat is low. As the night goes on, the severe potential drops, but storms, heavy rain, and gusty winds are still possible. Lows fall to the upper 40s to upper 50s with a breezy south wind.
Thursday: The cold front moves through as the day goes on, meaning we will see falling temperatures in the afternoon after highs in the 60s. This is due to a south wind turning westerly at 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 35 mph behind the front. It also means that it should be a wet day with rain and storms likely area-wide through the early to midafternoon. This is followed by some clearing. Rain totals Wednesday through Thursday should clear an inch in many spots.
Weekend: Strong west or northwest winds persist through Friday and the weekend, keeping things very cool. Clouds increase through Friday, with overcast skies for Saturday before breaking apart on Sunday. Highs are in the 50s Friday and then in the low to mid 40s Saturday. Lows are below freezing all weekend. We are back to the low 50s Sunday.