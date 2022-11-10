TRACKING: Strong storms possible today

Today: The severe risk is now at a level 1 for eastern Iowa instead of a level 2. Main reason is the lack of instability at the surface since we won’t receive much help from the sun today for heating. That being said, storms still could be on the stronger side with damaging wind gusts the main threat. A brief tornado is also not out of the question. High temperatures before the cold front moves through are in the upper 60s to the north and low 70s to the south. Winds are strong out of the south before the cold front, then shift to the west as the front moves through. Speeds are at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph possible.
Tonight: The strong storm threat diminishes after 7 PM, but the showers continue for our eastern and southern areas. With low temperatures dropping into the low to mid 20s, some of this rain may turn into sleet and/or freezing rain. Winds are still strong out of the northwest at 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph possible.
Friday: This marks the start of some much cooler weather for the foreseeable future. High temperatures are in the low to mid 30s with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Winds are strong out of the northwest at 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph possible.
Weekend: We stay dry through the weekend with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 30s. The good news is that the winds are not as strong, only around 5-15 mph.
Next Week: Cold air continues next week with a chance of some possible snow showers during the middle of the week.