TRACKING: Strong storms; dangerous heat/humidity

A Heat Advisory goes into effect from noon to 8 PM Saturday in our southern counties.
There is a threat for severe weather tonight and again Saturday evening/night.
Today: A few showers and possibly a thunderstorm look to move through the area this morning. The commute may be wet in spots, but the isolated rain looks light and is weakening. This stuff clears out in the later morning hours with a mix of sun/clouds expected for much of today. It’ll get warm with highs in the mid 80s north and east, but low 90s in the west and south as a warm front starts to move in. Humidity climbs with a south-southwest wind at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight: There is another round of scattered storms in the evening and overnight hours, generally after sunset, some of which could be strong with the threat for isolated damaging wind gusts and large hail. Heavy rainfall may accompany storms. Lows range from the mid 60s to low 70s with a south wind at 5 to 15 mph and humid conditions.
Saturday: Once again, the showers and storms clear early in the morning with most of the day looking partly cloudy. Dangerous heat and humidity build as highs climb to the low and mid 90s and dew points get into the low and mid 70s. This means the heat index could top out in the 100° to 105° range in the afternoon. This destabilizes the atmosphere and juices it up for an evening cold front to potentially develop a powerful line of storms. We have a Level 3 out of 5 risk for severe weather in our far northern counties and a Level 2 out of 5 risk for areas along and north of Highway 20. Damaging wind gusts would be the main threat with an isolated threat for large hail and tornadoes. There is still some uncertainty as to exactly where this line develops and where it will track, so stay tuned to the forecast.
Sunday:Rain and storms clear our southern counties in the morning with partly cloudy skies for the day. Highs fall to the low and mid 80s with a northwest breeze and less humidity.