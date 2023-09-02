TRACKING: Strong heat continues through Tuesday

STORM TRACK 7 YELLOW ALERT DAYS are in effect for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday due to heat index values hitting or exceeding 100 degrees during the afternoon hours, especially on Monday and Tuesday.
Tonight: Mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the low to mid 60s. Winds are out of the southwest around 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Another hot day on the way tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 90s with 100 degrees possible in the Waterloo area. Dew points are not bad in the upper 50s and low 60s, but heat index values are between 95 and 100 regardless during the afternoon hours. Skies are mostly sunny with winds out of the southwest at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Sunday Night: Clear skies for Sunday night with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Winds are out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.
Monday: Although the temperatures drop one or two degrees from Sunday, the humidity ramps up into the mid 60s, making it feel hotter than Monday. Heat index values range from 95 to 105 degrees during the afternoon. Skies are sunny with winds out of the southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Rest of the Week: Tuesday is the hottest day of the week in terms of heat index with dew points in the low 70s and highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values range once again from 95 to 105 degrees. A weak cold front moves in Tuesday night into early Wednesday that gives us a chance of some rain. After that, temperatures are moderate in the low to mid 80s with dry conditions.