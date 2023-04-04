TRACKING: Strong gusty winds Wednesday

Showers and isolated storms end overnight. The wind is light for a couple of hours before it increases again.
Clouds clear early in the morning and the sky is mostly sunny most of the day. It is a cooler day with strong west winds. The sky remains clear Wednesday night and temperatures are cooler than normal. The wind backs off a little, but it is still breezy.
Saturday through Sunday is mainly dry except a few light showers possible on Sunday. Temperatures warm into the upper 60s and low 70s for the weekend.
Tonight: 30% chance of storms after midnight. Low: 42. Winds: S 10-20 mph. Gusts: 30 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, very windy, and cooler. High: 46. Winds: W 20-30 mph. Gusts: 50 mph.
Wednesday Night: Clear and breezy. Low: 27. Winds: W 10-20. Gusts: 30 mph.
Thursday: Sunny and breezy. High: 50.