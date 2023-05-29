TRACKING: String of hot temps; rain chances

Memorial Day: The perfect stretch of weather for the unofficial start to summer continues today. Any activities outdoors, whether it is for fun or for memorial ceremonies, will be unaffected by weather. Just make sure you are wearing sunscreen (burn time in 15 to 20 minutes) and staying hydrated. Temperatures continue on their warming path as we climb to the low to upper 80s this afternoon. Humidity is still very low and winds are southerly at 5 to 10 mph. Skies are mostly sunny besides a partly cloudy start to the day.
Tonight: Mostly clear skies are expected tonight with lows in the mid to upper 50s. We’ll have a south wind at 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: This should be our first shot at the 90s, especially in the west and south, but it will be close with highs forecast at 90° on the dot. Otherwise, we are in the mid to upper 80s. We are expecting a sizable jump in dew points to the low and mid 50s, which may be noticeable, but still low as far as oppressive humidity is concerned. We’ll look at partly cloudy skies with the chance for an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon for our western counties. Winds are southerly at 5 to 15 mph.
Wednesday: Another chance for isolated showers and storms through the day with otherwise partly cloudy skies and hot conditions. Highs are in the upper 80s to low 90s with slightly humid conditions possible. Winds are from the south at 5 to 15 mph.
Rest of the Week: Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s are expected with on and off chances for isolated showers and storms, mainly during the afternoon. Humidity continues to gradually climb.
Weekend: Right now, the weekend is forecast to be dry with partly cloudy skies, but also hot with highs in the low 90s.