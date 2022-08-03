TRACKING: Storms through the afternoon

Today: Scattered showers and storms are possible through the rest of the afternoon. We could see some strong storms with heavy rain, small hail, wind gusts of 40 mph, and lightning strikes. It is humid with dew points in the low 70s so it could feel like the mid 90s outside. High temperatures are in the mid to upper 80s with a few 90s possible. Winds are out of the west southwest at 10-15 mph.
Tonight: There could be a few isolated storms early tonight, otherwise skies clear late tonight and the humidity starts to diminish. Low temperatures are in the upper 50s to mid 60s with winds out of the north at 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Skies are sunny and humidity is lower! High temperatures are in the low to mid 80s with dew points in the low 60s. Winds are out of the northeast at 5-10 mph. It is a great day to enjoy any outdoor activities!
Friday: After a quick cool down, temperatures are back in the mid to upper 80s with a few 90s possible. Humidity isn't overwhelming but dew points are in the mid 60s. Skies are sunny with winds out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.
Weekend: Saturday is another hot day with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s and dew points near 70. Heat indices could be over 100, so stay cool if you are outside Saturday. Partly cloudy skies kick off Saturday, with increasing clouds Saturday night. Chance of showers and storms overnight into Sunday morning. Sunday looks wet with showers and storms most of the day, nothing severe expected with these storms.