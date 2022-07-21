TRACKING: Storms return tomorrow

Tonight: Clouds increase through the evening, ahead of showers and storms pushing into our western counties early Friday morning. Winds are out of the west at 5-10 mph. Low temperatures fall to the mid 60s.
Friday: Scattered showers and storms stick with us through the day. The chance does not appear to be widespread, but it’ll come in two rounds. We’ll have the early morning chance, as well as, the afternoon through the overnight chance. We’re under a level 1 risk out of 5 for severe weather, by the Storm Prediction Center, for an isolated strong to severe storm for the afternoon and evening. Primary threats include large hail and damaging wind gusts. It’ll also be hot and humid! High temperatures rise to near or surpassing the 90 degree mark. Heat indices are around the mid to upper 90s.
Friday Night: A shower or storm may linger through late Friday night. Otherwise, we’re partly cloudy and humid. Temperatures decrease to 70 degrees.
This Weekend: We may see lingering showers through Saturday morning, but the first half of the day should be dry. However, strong to severe storms develop along a warm front near the Iowa/Minnesota border in the late afternoon and early evening. The northeastern corner of the viewing area is under a level 3 risk out of 5, while most of the area is situated under a level 2 risk. Damaging wind gusts look likely, but large hail and a tornado can’t be ruled out. Storms push south through the evening and overnight. On Sunday, the southern half of the viewing area will see scattered showers and storms through the day. Highs in the 90s and heat indices in the low 100s look plausible Saturday, but temperatures return to the 80s Sunday.