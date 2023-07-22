TRACKING: Storms possible later today, temps on the rise next week!

Today: Most of the early portion of today looks to be dry, however, a slight chance of showers and storms exists during the afternoon and evening hours. Some of these storms could be on the stronger side. The chance of precipitation is 30%. Otherwise, we will still be feeling fairly comfortable out there in terms of humidity with dew points in the upper 50’s for most. Afternoon highs will reach the lower to middle 80s, similar to what we saw yesterday. Winds will blow out of the west around 5-10 mph.
Tonight: A few showers and storms will continue marching through the area tonight before clearing out by the early morning hours. Some of these storms again could be strong. The chance of precipitation is 40%. After showers and storms move through, we’ll be under a partly cloudy sky with lows dipping into the upper 50s to lower 60s with a west southwest wind blowing around 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Pleasant conditions look to be in place throughout the area on Sunday under a mostly sunny sky. However, temperatures will be slightly warmer compared to Saturday. Afternoon high temperatures will reach the middle to upper 80s. Winds will blow out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.
Monday: Warmer temperatures and increasing humidity look to make an appearance to begin the upcoming work week with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. There is a slight chance of a shower or storm in the afternoon and evening hours as well. Winds will be blowing out of the southwest at 5-15 mph.
Rest of the Week: Temperatures are going to further increase as we head into the rest of the work week. Highs look to climb into the lower and middle 90s, especially by the time mid week rolls around. There may be a couple chances of showers and storms by the end of the week