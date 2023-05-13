TRACKING: Storms Likely Late

Tonight: We may see a few stray severe storms until about 10 PM, but the bulk of showers and storms are under the severe criteria. More showers and storms develop late during the overnight, with moderate to heavy rain possible and localized flash flooding. Be wary through tonight, but again, I think most, if not all of us, will avoid severe weather. Lows are in the low to mid 50s with an easterly wind at 10-15 mph.
Mother’s Day: It is going to be a wet, breezy, and cool Mother’s Day across the board. Showers are likely, especially during the morning and early afternoon hours. These are not expected to be severe. Highs are at midnight, then daytime temperatures are in the 50s and low 60s. Winds are breezy out of the northeast at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Sunday Night: Skies start off mostly cloudy and slowly decrease through the overnight hours. Lows are in the mid 40s with a northeast at 5-10 mph.
Monday: Skies are partly cloudy to kick off the week with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s with winds out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.
Rest of the Week: Warm weather returns Tuesday and Wednesday, with a storm chance early Thursday morning through Friday.