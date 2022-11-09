TRACKING: Storms and Falling Temperatures

Tonight: It is a warm night with temperatures gradually falling into the low 60s. That is 10 degrees warmer than our normal highs for this time of year. The sky is partly to mostly cloudy and a bit breezy. Winds gusts from the south are as high as 35 mph.
Thursday: Here we go. This is the last warm day for a while. Highs are forecast to reach the upper 60s to low 70s by early afternoon. At that time, the cold front will be pushing into the area. Isolated showers/storms are possible before noon. There is a better chance of showers/storms between 2 pm and 8 pm. A couple of storms could be severe with damaging wind being the primary threat. The wind shifts from the southwest to the west with the front. Some gusts could reach 35 mph.
Thursday Night: Temperatures drop quickly with lows by morning in the low to mid 20s. It is breezy as well and the wind chills Friday morning are in the teens. The sky is partly to mostly cloudy overnight.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cold. Highs are in the mid 30s with northwest winds gusting to 30 mph.
Weekend: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs are in the low to mid 30s with lows in the teens.