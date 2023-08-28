TRACKING: STORM TRACK 7 YELLOW ALERT DAYS this weekend for the heat/humidity

STORM TRACK 7 YELLOW ALERT DAY from Saturday through Tuesday next week. High temperatures are in the upper 90s and the heat index will be near or just above 100 degrees.
Enjoy the next few days are going to be comfortable with highs in the low to mid 80s. The humidity level is also comfortable with mid 50s to low 60s. Unfortunately, there is no rain in the forecast through early next week except for a stray shower tonight. The next chance of any rain is a week from Tuesday (Sept 5).
Hot weather returns Friday with highs in the low 90s. Saturday through Tuesday next week are HOT. The good news, at this point, is the humidity level is not expected to be as high as it was during the last heat wave. Because of that the heat index will only be a few degrees above or below 100 for the Labor Day Weekend.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 61. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny. High: 86. Winds: N 10-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Clear. Low: 53. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny. High: 81.