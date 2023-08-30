TRACKING: STORM TRACK 7 YELLOW ALERT DAYS for the heat index of 100+.

We have STORM TRACK 7 YELLOW ALERT DAYS on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday because the heat index will reach 100+ for parts of eastern Iowa.
Dry weather continues through the holiday weekend with sunny skies each day. The next chance of rain is Tuesday and Wednesday. This chance of rain is low and if it were to rain it would be scattered.
Temperatures Thursday and Friday are comfortable. The weekend and early next week are going to be very hot with highs in the upper 90s. The humidity level is low for a few more days. Dew points go from near 50 Thursday to the mid to upper 60s by Monday and Tuesday. Yes, it gets a little more humid but not as bad as last week.
_________________
Tonight: Clear and cool. Low: 50. Winds: SE 5 mph.
Thursday: Sunny. High: 83. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Thursday Night: Clear and cool. Low: 53. Winds: S 5 mph.
Friday: Sunny. High: 88. Low: 61.
Saturday: Sunny. High: 97. Low: 67.
Sunday: Sunny. High: 98. Low: 68.
Labor Day: Mostly sunny. High: 98.