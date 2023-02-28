TRACKING: Storm Possible Friday

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...

Cedar River at Cedar Falls affecting Black Hawk County.

Shell Rock River at Shell Rock affecting Bremer, Butler and Black
Hawk Counties.

Black Hawk Creek at Hudson affecting Black Hawk County.

.Heavy rain will fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to the melt
increasing. Flows in rivers will increase quickly and reach critical
levels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO TOMORROW
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black Hawk Creek at Hudson.

* WHEN...From late tonight to tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Water affects Watters Road. Some
residential evacuations may be needed. Ridgeway Avenue at US 63 in
Waterloo is flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:45 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 12.4 feet and rising.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.0
feet just after midnight tonight.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO THURSDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Cedar River at Cedar Falls.

* WHEN...From late tonight to Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 89.7 feet, Water covers the road at 1712 and 1118
Cottage Row Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:45 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 86.0 feet and rising.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 89.7 feet tomorrow evening. It
will then fall below flood stage early Thursday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 89.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Shell Rock River at Shell Rock.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.5 feet, Seepage occurs in several basements close
to the river.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:45 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 12.1 feet and falling.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 1:45 PM CST Tuesday was 12.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.4
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early
tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

TRACKING: Storm Possible Friday

A few rain/snow showers can be expected until about midnight. Any snow accumulation is going to be light, if any, north of Highway 20.

We continue to track a few rivers that are forecast to reach minor flood stage in the next few days. You can get the latest river levels on this weather page.

Wednesday and Thursday have a lot of clouds. Wednesday is a breezy day.

Stay updated on the forecast if Friday is a concern for you. What we do know: the chance of a storm to impact parts of eastern Iowa is going up. What we don’t know: the track/strength of the storm and timing/type of precipitation. We will have more details as the day gets closer.

Tonight: Cloudy scattered rain/snow before midnight. Any snow accumulation is north of Highway 20 of 1” or less.  Low: 33. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.  

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and breezy.  High: 48. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 27. Winds: N 10-15 mph.  

Thursday: Cloudy. High: 40. Low: 27.

Friday: 50% chance of snow and breezy. High: 36. 

