TRACKING: Storm Possible Friday

A few rain/snow showers can be expected until about midnight. Any snow accumulation is going to be light, if any, north of Highway 20.
We continue to track a few rivers that are forecast to reach minor flood stage in the next few days. You can get the latest river levels on this weather page.
Wednesday and Thursday have a lot of clouds. Wednesday is a breezy day.
Stay updated on the forecast if Friday is a concern for you. What we do know: the chance of a storm to impact parts of eastern Iowa is going up. What we don’t know: the track/strength of the storm and timing/type of precipitation. We will have more details as the day gets closer.
Tonight: Cloudy scattered rain/snow before midnight. Any snow accumulation is north of Highway 20 of 1” or less. Low: 33. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. High: 48. Winds: W 10-20 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 27. Winds: N 10-15 mph.
Thursday: Cloudy. High: 40. Low: 27.
Friday: 50% chance of snow and breezy. High: 36.