TRACKING: Storm chances today; big humidity drop tomorrow

Today: Scattered showers and storms are possible through much of the day today. The severe risk is incredibly low, but some areas may still see a heavy downpour or two with these storms. The cold front moves through triggering those storms and bringing down our temperatures. Highs are in the mid to upper 70s in the west, and the low 80s in the east. Dew points are in the upper 60s and low 70s to begin the day, but gradually decreases as the cold front moves through. Winds are out of the northwest at 10-15 mph.
Tonight: Skies clear out for a calm and cool night. Lows are in the low to mid 50s with a northerly wind at 5-10 mph.
Thursday: A gorgeous day for us tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 70s with a few 80s possible. Dew points are low in the upper 40s and low 50s with winds out of the northwest at 5-15 mph. Skies are mostly sunny as this is an excellent day to get outside and get some vitamin D. Just remember to wear that sunscreen!
Friday: A similar day to Thursday with slightly more cloud cover. Otherwise, conditions are the same with a light easterly wind.
Weekend: Rain chances have trended downward for both Saturday and Sunday. Besides an isolated chance on Saturday, things look pretty dry for us. Highs are in the upper 70s and low 80s with dew points in the upper 50s and low 60s.