TRACKING: Storm Chances Then a Hot Weekend

A few storms this evening could bring localized downpours and gusty winds with stronger storms before 10 pm. The sky is partly cloudy overnight and muggy. It stays muggy through Friday with a chance of showers/storms again. The best chance is during the afternoon and evening. Localized downpours and gusty winds are possible again. Not everyone gets rain with the scattered nature of the storms. The storms end Friday evening once again followed by a partly cloudy sky overnight.
The weekend is going to be hot. The threat of any rain is low Saturday. A stray shower is possible otherwise partly cloudy. The humidity level is lower and that allows the high temperatures to be a little warmer, low 90s.
Most if not all next week is dry with highs in the upper 80s and a few low 90s.
Tonight: Evening storms taper off then partly cloudy. Low: 66. Winds: SE 5 mph.
Friday: Muggy with a 50% chance of showers/storms. High: 89. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Friday Night: Evening storms end then partly cloudy. Low: 66. Winds: E 5 mph.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a stray shower and hot. High: 93. Low: 64.
Sunday: Partly cloudy and hot. High: 93.