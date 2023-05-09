TRACKING: Storm chances increase towards the weekend

The Mississippi River continues to fall. From McGregor south, the river remains above flood stage until late this week or this weekend when it is forecast to drop below flood stage. CLICK HERE for the latest river levels.
High pressure slowly moves east and allows an area of low pressure to slowly move across the nation. This slowly increases our chance of showers/storms Thursday through Saturday. With showers possible on Sunday and cooler. We will take this one day at a time as we get closer to getting a better handle on any timing and placement for the showers/storms.
_________
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 54. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High: 78. Winds: S 10-15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 58. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Thursday: 20% chance of showers/storms. High: 81. Low: 61.
Friday: 30% chance of showers/storms. High: 88.