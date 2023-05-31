TRACKING: Storm Chances and Hot Temperatures

A stray storm is possible this evening otherwise we will go through the night dry with lows a few degrees above normal and little to no wind. Thursday starts out sunny like we have the last several days. The chance of rain, in the afternoon, is a little higher this time around because the humidity level is up just a bit with dew points near 60. If you are lucky enough to get a storm you could get a quick inch or possibly two inches of rain. But this will be very localized. Any storm that does form falls apart as the sun sets. Thursday night is a little warmer under a mostly clear sky.
Friday, we do it all over again. Lots of sunshine in the morning with a chance of a few storms in the afternoon with locally heavy rain. If you don’t get rain before the weekend, you are out of luck for a while. Dry weather is forecast through next week with highs near 90 each day.
____________________
Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 63. Winds: SE 5 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot with a 30% chance of afternoon storms. High: 92. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 67. Winds: SE 5 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny and hot with a 30% chance of afternoon storms. High: 90. Low: 65.
Saturday: Partly cloudy and hot. High: 93. Low: 64.
Sunday: Partly cloudy and hot. High: 92.