TRACKING: Storm chance and smoke tonight

A cold front is moving through Iowa this evening with a chance for scattered showers and isolated storms. There is a small chance of a strong to severe storm north of Highway 20 before 9 PM. The chance of showers/storms ends from northwest to southeast around midnight.
SMOKE: Along and behind the front the air will be sinking, and this will pull the smoke in the upper levels of the atmosphere closer to the ground and lead to poor air quality tonight. The air quality should improve throughout the day on Friday.
Friday is a cooler day with a gusty northwest wind to near 25 mph. There will be a mix of sun and clouds. A little bluer sky is possible later in the afternoon.
The weekend is looking nice. Sunshine both days with a light wind. Highs are in the mid to upper 70s and low humidity.
_________
Tonight: 40% chance of showers/storms until around midnight. Clearing after midnight. Low: 56. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
Friday: Hazy sunshine, breezy, and cooler. High: 67. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.
Friday Night: Clear. Low: 45. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 74. Low: 48.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 78.