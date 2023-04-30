 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to around 45
mph expected.

* WHERE...Northern, central, and part of southern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fire weather conditions will be elevated
today due to these winds and low relative humidity,
particularly over northern Iowa where fuels remain more cured.
Monday will have similar conditions with strong, gusty winds
and elevated fire weather.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

TRACKING: Steady progression of warmth and sunshine this week

CLICK HERE for the latest river stages and forecasts as the Mississippi River lowers.

TonightShowers taper off and skies are partly to mostly cloudy. Lows are in the mid to upper 30s with a strong northwest wind at 20-25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

MondayOur far southwestern areas see some sunshine, but much of the area is under mostly cloudy skies. Highs are in the low to mid 50s with winds once again very strong out of the northwest at 20-30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Monday NightClouds move out and skies are mostly clear by the night’s end. Lows are in the mid 30s with a northwest wind at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

TuesdayWe mix some clouds back into the picture, but for the most part, we see a good chunk of sunshine for the day. Highs are in the upper 50s and low 60s with a northwest wind at 15-30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Rest of the Week: The winds finally calm down on Wednesday and remain lighter through the week. Highs are in the 70s with plenty of sunshine, especially on Wednesday.

