TRACKING: Some weekend rain

Today: We have a pleasant day on tap with mostly sunny skies, but warmer temperatures compared to yesterday, topping out in the low to mid 80s. If you have outdoor activities planned for Father’s Day weekend, this would be the day to do them. Humidity remains low and winds are southerly at 5 to 15 mph. There will still be some hazy skies, but air quality isn’t degraded much. Clouds begin to increase through the afternoon/evening.
Tonight: We should see some scattered, non-severe storms and showers moving in from the west after 7 PM. These will be on and off through the night with mostly cloudy skies. Lows fall to the low and mid 60s with a south-southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.
Father's Day: A few scattered showers and storms remain possible through the day with more clouds than anything. This keeps highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, but it will be slightly humid. Winds are southeasterly at 5 to 10 mph. Rain comes to an end Sunday evening/night with some seeing as little as a tenth o f an inch, others up to 0.5”. Totals should be higher in the west as opposed to the east.
Monday: We are back to mostly sunny skies with a big warm up into the upper 80s and low 90s. It should also feel slightly humid with a southeast wind at 5 to 15 mph.
Rest of the Week: Hot and dry. We have sunny skies Tuesday/Wednesday and partly cloudy skies Thursday/Friday. Highs are in the low to mid 90s as humidity drops with a southeast wind.