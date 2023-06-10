TRACKING: Some weekend rain

Today: We start the day with some cloud cover but also a few peeks of sunshine. Skies become mostly cloudy, but dry air should hold rain off until the afternoon. We’ll look at rain closing in on the area by early afternoon, but chances will continue to increase through the evening. It looks like a seasonal day with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, but with low humidity. Winds are light, shifting from the south to the east at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight: This is our best chance for rain with steady light to moderate showers expected, especially for areas along and south of Highway 20. Skies are cloudy and temperatures start to take a dip as we fall to the mid 50s north to low 60s south for lows. Winds start to pick up from the northeast at 10 to 15 mph.
Sunday: There may be a few lingering, light showers in the south Sunday morning, but skies quickly become sunny and stay like that for most of the day. Winds are breezy from the northeast at 10 to 20 mph. It’ll be a cooler day with no humidity; highs end up in the low to mid 70s.
Overall rain totals look to be higher in the south where we could see up to an inch of rain. In the north, a tenth to quarter inch is possible.
Monday: It’ll be a cold morning with lows possibly down to the mid 40s. Throughout the day, we’ll contend with a breezy northwest wind and partly cloudy skies. Highs are in the mid 70s to near 80.
Rest of the Week: It is looking dry with partly cloudy skies. Our next rain chance looks to come on Friday. Highs climb to near 90 by the middle of the week before dropping slightly.