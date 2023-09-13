TRACKING: Some warmer air for the next week

Tonight: A mostly clear and cool night ahead with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Winds are out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Another beautiful day tomorrow with sunny skies minus a few clouds early. Highs are warmer in the upper 70s and low 80s with dew points very comfortable in the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds are out of the south at 5-15 mph.
Thursday Night: Skies are clear for much of the night, but clouds move in late in the night from northwest to southeast. Lows are in the upper 40s and low 50s with a southerly wind at 5-10 mph.
Friday: Showers and isolated storms are possible for our northern and western areas during the late morning through the afternoon, while our southern and eastern areas stay dry for much of the day. That line of showers and storms moves southeast through the day, with our southern and eastern areas seeing some of that rain during the evening and overnight hours. Highs are in the upper 70s and low 80s with a southwest wind at 5-15 mph.
Weekend: Showers and isolated storm chances continue through Saturday, then clears out later during the day. Sunday is mostly sunny and nice with highs in the mid to upper 70s.