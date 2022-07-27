TRACKING: Some rain tonight but a beautiful week

Today: A cold front is moving through early this morning, sweeping out the clouds and isolated showers while shifting winds to the northwest. We’ll see winds in the 5 to 15 mph range today, lowering humidity levels from what they were yesterday. Highs top out in the low to mid 80s thanks to mostly sunny skies.
Tonight: A second cold front moves in giving us another chance of scattered showers and storms late this evening into tonight. No severe weather is expected, but there may be a couple pockets of heavy rain. Lows drop to the low and mid 60s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds shift briefly to the south at 5 to 10 mph before returning to the northwest once the front passes.
Thursday: More sunshine with highs in the mid 70s to near 80. Very low humidity with a continuing northwest wind at 10 to 15 mph! Lows fall to the mid 50s Thursday night.
Friday: Another perfect, sunny day with highs near 80. Humidity is low with the northwest wind.
Weekend: A great weekend for outdoor activities with plenty of sunshine. Highs warm the mid and upper 80s with a south wind. Humidity starts to increase, but it is not looking too oppressive.
Next Week: Significant heat is coming into focus. Prepare for highs in the 90s and humid air.