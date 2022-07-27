 Skip to main content
TRACKING: Some rain tonight but a beautiful week

Today: A cold front is moving through early this morning, sweeping out the clouds and isolated showers while shifting winds to the northwest. We’ll see winds in the 5 to 15 mph range today, lowering humidity levels from what they were yesterday. Highs top out in the low to mid 80s thanks to mostly sunny skies.

Tonight: A second cold front moves in giving us another chance of scattered showers and storms late this evening into tonight. No severe weather is expected, but there may be a couple pockets of heavy rain. Lows drop to the low and mid 60s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds shift briefly to the south at 5 to 10 mph before returning to the northwest once the front passes.

Thursday: More sunshine with highs in the mid 70s to near 80. Very low humidity with a continuing northwest wind at 10 to 15 mph! Lows fall to the mid 50s Thursday night.

Friday: Another perfect, sunny day with highs near 80. Humidity is low with the northwest wind.

WeekendA great weekend for outdoor activities with plenty of sunshine. Highs warm the mid and upper 80s with a south wind. Humidity starts to increase, but it is not looking too oppressive.

Next Week: Significant heat is coming into focus. Prepare for highs in the 90s and humid air.

