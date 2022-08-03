TRACKING: Some rain today; pleasant close to the week

Today: It is a warm and humid morning with temps in the mid to upper 70s and dew points also in the 70s. Most of today will be a muggy one until the cold front comes through in the afternoon/evening. Temps will not be as hot today, topping out in the mid 80s to near 90 thanks to more clouds than sunshine and the chance for scattered showers and storms this morning into the afternoon. Severe weather is not expected for us. Winds are southwesterly at 10 to 15 mph, shifting to the northwest once the front passes.
Tonight: Showers and storms clear out in the evening followed by clear skies tonight. With a north wind at 5 to 10 mph, humidity drops quickly with lows down to the upper 50s to low 60s.
Thursday: Sunny skies are expected with highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds are light and northeasterly with low humidity levels. Not a bad day to be outside!
Friday: Although warmer, Friday is still a pretty good day to close out the week. Skies remain sunny with highs in the mid 80s to low 90s. It looks slightly humid with a southeast wind at 5 to 15 mph.
Weekend: It gets hot and humid on Saturday as we flirt with triple digit heat indices once again. Skies are partly cloudy to begin the weekend but a front brings rain and storm chances Saturday night through Sunday. This should cool things to the 80s for Sunday.
Next Week: High pressure leads to sunshine and comfortable temps.