TRACKING: Some rain chances today and tomorrow

Today: We have a warmer morning thanks to a shield of cloud cover overhead. There is also a large area of cloud cover in NW Iowa, Minnesota, and Nebraska where a cold front resides. This will gradually move closer to the area this morning and should swing through in the afternoon. In addition to the clouds we have overhead, we’ll see more cloud cover increasing from northwest to southeast ahead of the front. We may also see some isolated, light showers, primarily in the afternoon for our northwestern counties. Nothing heavy or severe is expected, and they will unfortunately break apart further to the east, save for a few sporadic drops. Highs are in the low to mid 70s north and upper 70s to low 80s along and south of Highway 20. Winds are southwesterly at 5 to 15 mph, gradually shifting northwest once the front passes.
Tonight: Skies are mostly cloudy, and we will watch for a secondary cold front to come through that could kick up a slight chance for isolated showers or storms late tonight into Saturday morning. These would likely start in the northwest a couple hours before sunrise and move southeast. Lows fall to the mid and upper 50s with winds teetering back to the west at 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: The secondary cold front reaches our southeastern counties around midday and could briefly kick up some scattered showers and non-severe storms before the activity moves off to the east. Lightning would be the highest threat with this activity Saturday afternoon. Otherwise, skies are partly to mostly cloudy with a northwest wind at 5 to 15 mph. Highs end up in the low to upper 70s.
Overall, base rainfall amounts should be about 0.10” or less with locally higher amounts to a quarter inch depending on thunderstorms.
Sunday: A beautiful close to the weekend with mostly sunny skies, highs in the 70s, and a light north wind.
Next Week: It will be much warmer and slightly more humid. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with dew points back to the low 60s. It could be a wet week too with rain/storm chances almost every day, especially late in the week into the weekend.